Scrapping fuel levy not sustainable, says analyst Bonke Dumisa

The latest data from the Central Energy Fund points to an increase of between R2.27 cents and R2. 36 cents per litre.

JOHANNESBURG - With the price of petrol expected to jump to nearly R25 a litre this week an analyst has warned that scrapping the fuel levy is not a sustainable solution to the rising fuel costs.

While a fuel levy reduction of R1.50 cents per litre was introduced in March in a bid to mitigate against the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine on local fuel prices, this is also due to be lifted now.

The Democratic Alliance has called for the scrapping of the general fuel levy.

Analyst Bonke Dumisa said while this may appear an attractive option at first blush, it’s not as simple as it sounds.

“I disagree with the DA on this issue not on political grounds but purely on practical grounds. You are saying the government must find other ways of taxing the public, which does not make sense.”

Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle said the food basket of lower-income earners is going to be significantly more expensive.