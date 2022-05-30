Power cuts suspended but Eskom warns that generation capacity shortage persists

The power utility suspended the rolling power cuts on Sunday, saying that there had been a marginal improvement in generation capacity.

CAPE TOWN - While rolling power cuts have been suspended for now, Eskom has warned that an elevated risk of blackouts remains due to the shortage of generation capacity.

South Africans had been forced to endure power cuts during the evening peak for most of May as Eskom battled to keep the lights on.

The utility said that it would closely monitor the power grid but also appealed to citizens to use electricity sparingly during the morning and evening peaks.