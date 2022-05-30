Alleged parly arsonist Zandile Mafe's bid to overturn bail ruling dismissed

Mafe's defence relaunched his bail dismissal appeal at the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's appeal against the outcome of his bail application has been dismissed.

A full bench of the court heard the matter where his lawyer Dali Mpofu again challenged the grounds on which a lower court dismissed his bid for bail in February.

Mafe was arrested on 2 January.

He is the sole accused in connection with a fire that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly Building and destroyed sections of the Old Assembly Chamber.