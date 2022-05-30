Netflix series' coverage of Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial questioned in court

Legal representative for accused number one to four, Advocate Malesela Teffo, told the Pretoria High Court how Ten10 Films, which produced the popular five-part series, had been disingenuous in its desire to cover this trial.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard how some witnesses in the Senzo Meyiwa trial have allegedly been exposed to harassment and intimidation following the airing of a popular Netflix series.

The matter has been delayed as lawyers have had a lengthy meeting with Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela in his chambers.

The trial resumed on Monday morning after adjourning for over a month.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in 2014.

Five men are currently standing trial for the murder.

He said that Netflix has sought to benefit financially from Meyiwa’s death, saying that Ten10 Films was not part of mainstream media.

Ten10 Films’s lawyer, Advocate Ben Winks, argued that they were in fact mainstream.

"My client has not done anything illegal and if they have, why have they not been reported to the police and if it is alleged that our client has breached in any way the guidelines of the court then certainly that could be brought to my lord's attention but we don't understand there to be any allegation that there's been a breach of the court's guidelines, the practice manual's guidelines," Winks said.

The State has also agreed with Teffo, flagging how the production house did not pay much attention to the sub judice rule.