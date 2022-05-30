Netflix says it will not air sixth episode of Meyiwa series before trial ends

Arguments on whether the company should be allowed access to the court room have took most of the court's time on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Netflix production company Ten Ten Films says it has no intention of airing a sixth episode in the documentary series Senzo Meyiwa: Murder of a Soccer Star before the end of the trial.

Arguments on whether the company should be allowed access to the court room took most of the court's time on Monday.

The defence team for four of the men accused of Meyiwa's murder has applied for the company to be removed from court, saying it does not serve the purpose of informing the public but rather financial benefits.

Five men are being tried for the soccer star's 2014 murder in the Pretoria High Court.

Initially, legal representative for Ten Ten Films, Ben Winks told the court that there was nothing legally preventing his clients from releasing a sixth episode of the Senzo Meyiwa documentary series before the end of the trial.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela expressed worry about this and Winks told the court that his instruction was that they would not release a sixth episode.

Lawyer for the first four accused Advocate Malesela Teffo argued that the released episodes from the documentary series have already harmed to the case

State Advocate George Baloyi stood in support of Teffo's bid.

“The impression that was created is like they have the whole docket. They saw it fit to flight this documentary a few days before the trial started. What are they still doing in court my lord? They want to have it both ways.”

Judge Maumela ruled that he did not have sufficient evidence in the form of a formal application to bar Ten Ten Films from filming in court.

He did state that his ruling to allow the production house in court was based on their commitment not to release a sixth episode in the Senzo Meyiwa docuseries before the end of the trial.