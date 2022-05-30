Debate of national importance on unprecedented fuel price hikes given go-ahead

The Democratic Alliance requested the debate on the latest pending increases, which could take the price of petrol to an unprecedented R25 per litre.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has agreed to a debate of national importance on record fuel price increases.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) requested the debate on the latest pending increases, which could take the price of petrol to an unprecedented R25 per litre.

There is also no relief in sight for motorists with no indication from government of another fuel levy relief intervention for motorists.

The debate will come as South African consumers pay more to service their debt as well as deal with rising food prices.

In her letter to DA MP Kevin Mileham, Mapisa-Nqakula said she acceded to his request and the programming committee would have to decide on a date for the debate.

Mileham said the DA would call for the complete scrapping of some fuel taxes.

“The first thing we are proposing is scrapping the general fuel levy completely. That is around R3.93 per litre.”

The official opposition will also hold protests in seven provinces on Tuesday against the pending fuel price hike that will affect millions of South Africans.