Masina re-elected as ANC Ekurhuleni chair pending audit of quarantined votes

JOHANNESBURG - Former Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has won the preliminary battle to chair the African National Congress (ANC) in the region. This will be his third term in office.

He received 163 votes out of the 334 ballots cast, beating out contender Doctor Xhakaza at the Ekurhuleni regional conference on Sunday night.

However, his victory might be short-lived, depending on the outcomes of an audit process relating to 19 votes which were quarantined by the ANC.

The ballots, from five affected branches, being included in the final tally could sway the vote away from Masina.

Masina’s long-time ally Thembinkosi Nciza was also elected regional secretary getting 170 votes to Nokthula Xaba’s 142.

A weekend filled with delays and tensions saw delegates deliberating over credentials for more than 10 hours.

Masina has for now managed to get a third nod from the region, which re-elected him as its chairperson.

Once again, it's an outcome that is subjected to change due to the 19 quarantined votes.

His entire slate, as seen in eThekwini, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape was successfully elected.

Ekurhuleni’s heated conference was in sharp contrast to Sedibeng, the other Gauteng region which elected new leaders unopposed.

While in Fourways, where Ekurhuleni held its conference voting for delegates continued well into the night but in Benoni where Sedibeng sat, members discussed other issues beyond leadership concerns.

This included an oath to the party, a sight not seen at recent ANC conferences which mostly focus on the contest for power.

Three other regions must elect new leaders in the coming weeks while at the same time, the race to lead the ANC in the province takes shape.