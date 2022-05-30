KZN officials on high alert as strong winds, more wet weather expected

The South African Weather Service has warned that as of Monday morning, there's a possibility of damaging gale force winds along the coast of the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The residents of eThekwini and the rest of KwaZulu-Natal continue to bear the brunt of bad weather conditions.

The South African Weather Service has warned that as of Monday morning, there's a possibility of damaging gale force winds along the coast of the province.

The strong winds and wet weather conditions come as the number of deaths due to the recent flooding has climbed to 459.

The City of eThekwini Municipality's spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela is urging the public, especially those living in informal settlements, to be cautious when making fires during this period.

“Our mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has instructed our emergency personnel to be on standby following this stern warning from the South African Weather Service. We are more than ready to respond wherever we will be required to respond. We will continue to monitor the situation and update the public accordingly.”