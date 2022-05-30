Just 2 political parties declared their funding for fourth quarter, says IEC

The African National Congress (ANC) received R10 million and the Democratic Alliance (DA) R2.5 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says only two political parties declared their funding during the fourth quarter of the 2021 to 2022 financial year as it records the lowest value of donations and declarations.

Parties are compelled to submit information related to donations accepted over a certain period in line with the Political Party Funding Act.

The IEC said the fourth quarter declarations were by far the least in terms of the value of donations and the number of parties that made declarations.

The IEC’s Sy Mamabolo noted that this came immediately after the local government elections, showing that there is a link between the number and total value of donations and the election cycle.

In a statement, he added that another trend was that political parties with the highest representation in the national and provincial legislatures appeared more likely to receive donations.

All of the DA’s declared donations with the exception of one were from foreign donors.