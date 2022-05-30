Ivermectin no longer allowed to treat COVID-19 in South Africa

Anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin is no longer allowed to be prescribed to COVID-19 patients.

CAPE TOWN - Anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin is no longer allowed to be prescribed to COVID-19 patients.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has terminated the controlled Compassionate Use Access Programme with immediate effect, saying there's no credible evidence it helps treat COVID-19.

The authority had allowed it's use in January last year amid public interest and reports of illicit Ivermectin entering the market.

It said that since the programme was introduced, more evidence has emerged around the efficacy of Ivermectin.

This includes the World Health Organization issuing an advisory that only recommended Ivermectin use within the context of clinical trials.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a similar caution, warning the anti-parasitic drug has not been shown to be safe or effective and taking large doses is dangerous.

In South Africa, no further importation of unregistered Ivermectin products will be allowed and health facilities will no longer be enabled to hold bulk stock in anticipation of prescriptions.