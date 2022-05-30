Gauteng Health MEC concerned over number of fires at health care facilities

No casualties were reported after staff managed to extinguish the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi says while a police investigation into Monday morning's fire at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane is underway, the number of fire incidents in the province's health facilities is concerning and sabotage cannot be immediately ruled out.

However, 18 patients and a body had to be transferred to other areas of the hospital as a precaution.

Mokgethi was speaking at the social and governance cluster post budget vote briefing at the Gauteng Legislature.

“Where I’m sitting I see you reaching for the incident report from the CEO to get details and then we also await SAPS to do their own investigation in terms of the cause of the fire.”

Meanwhile, she will also be receiving a report on the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital that has battled to recover from a fire that gutted the facility over a year ago.

“It looks like every year in the Department of Health we have to deal with fires. I will be getting a report the afternoon from the law enforcement agency, especially on the Charlotte issue.”