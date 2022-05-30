Gauteng Health Department investigating cause of fire at Steve Biko Hospital

The Gauteng Health Department said the blaze was put out by hospital staff using the fire extinguishers on site.

JOHANNESBURG - A fire broke out at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane on Monday morning.

No one was injured, however, 18 patients and a body had to be transferred to other areas of the hospital as a safety precaution.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the fire affected temporary structures at the facility.

“The fire broke out early on Monday morning at a wendy house used as a temporary storage facility for the COVID-19 medical waste and an in-transit corpse area. It also affected a temporary isolation unit.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.