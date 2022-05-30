Gauteng father suspected of poisoning his children still under guard in hospital

The man is facing charges of murder and attempted murder after giving his children the drinks while they were preparing for school last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The father of three boys who died after drinking poison-laced energy drinks is still recovering under police guard in hospital and will appear in court once his condition improves.

Two of the boys passed away at school while the third died on the way to hospital. A fourth child is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

The Khoabane family is preparing to bury three brothers aged six, 13 and 16.

The three siblings, Lehlogonolo Khoabane, Katleho Khoabane and Tebogo Ngcongwane, drank the concoction which was allegedly laced with poison.

Following a visit by MEC Panyaza Lesufi, the family revealed that the father made four of his five sons and their dog drink the spiked drinks.

Police said that the matter was still under investigation as forensic specialists figure out what claimed the lives of the children.

The police’s Brenda Muridili said: “Preliminary investigations led the police to the siblings’ home, where, upon arrival, they found the boys’ father unconscious in the house. He was taken to hospital under police guard. So it is alleged that he might be involved in the poising of his children.”

Police said that they were awaiting a post-mortem report which would reveal the cause of the boys' death.