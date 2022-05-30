eThekwini ANC party member, other suspects arrested for Siyabonga Mkhize murder

Mkhize was a ward councillor candidate during last year’s local government polls. He was shot and killed outside his house before the 1 November polls.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the eThekwini region has welcomed the arrest of one of its members and other suspects in connection to the killing of Siyabonga Mkhize, who was murdered in Cato Crest last year.



The party said that although it understood the legal processes, it wanted justice for him.

ANC eThekwini regional spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said: “The ANC notes the fact that there are natural laws of justice and there is a principle that everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. But we call for justice for the fallen comrades and we call for justice in the instance of comrade Siyabonga Mkhize.”