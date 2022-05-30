Eskom announces return of stage 2 load shedding from 5 pm to 10 pm

The power utility said this is due to the breakdown of a generation unit each at Majuba and Medupi power stations.

JOHANNEBURG - Barely 24 hours after suspending load shedding, Eskom has announced the return of stage 2 power cuts from 5 pm to 10 pm on Monday.

The power utility says this is due to the breakdown of a generation unit each at Majuba and Medupi power stations.

It said it would continue to monitor the system, adding that the level of power cuts would be adjusted and changes communicated accordingly.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they were expecting to see some improvement in generation capacity.

“Three generation units are expected to return to service by this evening and they will ramp up through the night, 2,246 megawatts of capacity is on planned maintenance currently while another 15,800 megawatts of capacity is unavailable due to break down.’’