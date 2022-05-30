Dlamini-Zuma: KZN flood victims must be allocated land that's not disaster-prone

Dlamini-Zuma spoke to journalists in Durban on Sunday, a few minutes after government officials welcomed a cargo plane from the state of Qatar, carrying humanitarian aid for the flood-stricken province.

DURBAN - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that proper land not prone to disasters must be allocated to the KwaZulu-Natal floods victims.

KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by floods twice in less than two months, destroying infrastructure worth billions of rands.

While the Arab state donated much-needed aid for KwaZulu-Natal, the minister said that people would not be kept in shelters for good and should be provided with good housing.