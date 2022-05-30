Disaster teams on alert following warnings of severe weather conditions in KZN

The South African Weather Services again issued a warning of possible strong winds and wet weather conditions in eThekwini.

DURBAN - Disaster management teams are on high alert in KwaZulu-Natal following warnings of severe weather conditions.

The South African Weather Services again issued a warning of possible strong winds and wet weather conditions in eThekwini.

The metro has been hard-hit by heavy rains and is still recovering after being hit twice by flooding that has cost the provincial government over R25 billion.

“Following the weather warning that was issued by the South African Weather Service which indicates that the areas along the coast of the province can expect strong winds which have the potential of damaging infrastructure, disaster management teams are on alert across the coastal areas and communities as well have been warned on the possibility of these strong winds having an impact," said co-operative governance spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.