Carnage on SA's roads as 29 perish in 3 separate collisions over the weekend

In the latest incident, four people were killed when two cars collided head-on on the R25 between Verena and Dennilton in Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - It's been a weekend of carnage on the country's roads, with 29 people killed in three separate crashes.

In the latest incident, four people were killed when two cars collided head-on on the R25 between Verena and Dennilton in Mpumalanga.

A fifth person was seriously injured.

This came after another major crash.

Nine people were killed in a bus crash early on Sunday morning.

The bus driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle on the N3 between Heidelberg and Villiers.

It then overturned into a stream before hitting a bridge.

In KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 people were killed on the N3.

The victims were in a taxi that was involved in a crash with several other vehicles.

Officials believe that the 10-vehicle pile-up was caused by a truck driver who lost control of his vehicle.