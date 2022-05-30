Carnage on SA's roads as 29 perish in 3 separate collisions over the weekend
In the latest incident, four people were killed when two cars collided head-on on the R25 between Verena and Dennilton in Mpumalanga.
JOHANNESBURG - It's been a weekend of carnage on the country's roads, with 29 people killed in three separate crashes.
A fifth person was seriously injured.
This came after another major crash.
Nine people were killed in a bus crash early on Sunday morning.
The bus driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle on the N3 between Heidelberg and Villiers.
It then overturned into a stream before hitting a bridge.
In KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 people were killed on the N3.
The victims were in a taxi that was involved in a crash with several other vehicles.
Officials believe that the 10-vehicle pile-up was caused by a truck driver who lost control of his vehicle.