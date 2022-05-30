Bosasa’s R1.8bn fraud case resumes in court on Monday

Former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi and his co-accused - who include former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti and chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham - are facing a string of graft charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The R1.8 billion Bosasa fraud case is back in court on Monday.

This in connection with a handful of dodgy prison tenders Bosasa and its subsidiaries scooped between 2004 and 2007 to provide catering, training, television systems and monitoring equipment as well as to install CCTV cameras and perimeter fencing.

The case is set to come before the Pretoria High Court for the first time on Monday after it was transferred from the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in March.

It was postponed for pre-trial proceedings.

But Agrizzi hasn’t appeared in court since 2020, owing to his apparent ill-health.

Last year, the State indicated it wanted to appoint a physician to examine him.

After several months, it’s understood that the examination finally took place earlier this month.

The results of those tests will be placed before the court as part of a process to determine whether Agrizzi is fit to stand trial.