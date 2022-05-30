ANC commits to ensuring there's an improvement in electricity supply

NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi said it is the party’s priority to have a clear relationship between the private and public sector.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) has committed itself to ensuring that there is improvement in the supply of electricity in the country to avoid further rolling power cuts.

Kubayi made these statements at the ANC media dialogue on policies at Luthuli House on Sunday.

The discussion focused on providing more clarity on the party's policies on economic transformation and battle ideas.

Kubayi said the procurement of electricity in terms of the integrated resource plan has to be improved.

"What we are saying is that let’s ensure that we implement the integrated resource plan and if there is a need for us to reflect and check in terms of the work that is being done on EIAs, for example, is very critical," Kubayi said.

She added that the ANC would motivate for the exploration of mineral and gas resources: "We want to see a reduction for the time it takes for approvals. It will help in terms of ensuring we have stabilisation in terms of electricity, but we also have to pay attention to the transmission side and the demand side."