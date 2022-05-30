Alleged Parly arsonist Zandile Mafe to relaunch appeal against bail dismissal

Mafe faces four charges relating to the incident, including that of arson and terrorism.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament fire starter, Zandile Mafe, is set to relaunch his appeal challenging the dismissal of his bail application.

Mafe (49) was arrested on 2 January for starting a blaze that gutted Parliament's National Assembly building and damaged sections of the Old Assembly Chamber.

Mafe has appealed the Cape Town Regional Court's decision denying him bail, but two judges hearing the matter came to a different conclusion and the matter will be heard again on Monday.

Judge James Lekhuleni and Judge Daniel Thulare heard Zandile Mafe's bail outcome appeal last month.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, explained that after reserving judgment, the two judges came to a split decision.

"A third judge has been appointed and the arguments will be heard at 9am on the 30th of May 2022," he said.

Defence attorney, Luvuyo Godla, insists that Mafe is innocent and that he's being used as a scapegoat.