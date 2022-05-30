Agrizzi to undergo further medical tests to determine fitness to stand trial

The R1.8 billion Bosasa fraud case is back before the Pretoria high court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is due to undergo further medical assessments to establish whether he is fit to stand trial.

Agrizzi, alongside former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti and the department’s former CFO Patrick Gillingham are accused of facilitating questionable prison tenders and its subsidiaries scooped between 2004 and 2007.

Agrizzi hasn’t appeared in court since 2020 owing to his ill health and earlier this month, the state got its own doctor to examine him.

Spokesperson for the investigating directorate Sindisiwe Seboka said further assessments by an independent pulmonologist were still planned.

“What will likely be the states decision if the independent pulmonologist says that he seems like he’s not fit to stand trial and corroborates what his previous doctor had said then it would mean that we will have to then start the separation of the trial of the two accused, that’s the best bet currently but we do not want to now preempt.”