Actor Jamie Bartlett to be laid to rest in private ceremony on Thursday

His family said memorial service will be held in his honour in Soweto as per his wishes.

JOHANNESBURG - Renowned South African actor Jamie Bartlett will be laid rest in a private ceremony in Cape Town on Thursday.

The veteran actor died in his sleep at his Sophiatown home last week following complications after a cardiac arrest.

Bartlett is best known for playing David Genaro on eTV’s Rhythm City and Mike O’Reilly on SABC 3's Isidingo.