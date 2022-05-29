Mnqasela suspended from all party activities, says DA

The DA said it based its findings on an investigation report by the party's federal legal commission.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has suspended Western Cape Legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela from all party activities.

The party's provincial executive committee met on Friday to discuss disciplinary steps against him.



The commission's found there was sufficient credibility to claims against Mnqasela of irregulates relating to travel and entertainment allowances.

He will remain suspended pending the outcome of further investigations.