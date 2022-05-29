Makhura 'ashamed' of members at chaotic ANC Ekurhuleni elective conference

ANC Gauteng Chairperson David Makhura has torn into delegates at a regional conference.

As with previous ANC gatherings the event in Ekurhuleni turned chaotic.



Factions are at each other’s throats over various issues.



Some claim they were not allowed to register and have been excluded from proceedings.

On Saturday, Makhura admonished party officials, saying, “This has made us ashamed of ANC members. The atmosphere and the environment happening around this conference makes it clear that this is not an ANC conference.”

The conference is being contested by current Ekurhuleni chairperson and former mayor Mzwandile Masina who is seeking a third term.