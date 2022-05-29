Investigations underway into fatal N3 crash in KZN
JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department is investigating the cause of a crash in which 16 people died in the Pietermaritzburg area.
They were travelling in a taxi which was involved in a crash with several other vehicles on Saturday.
Officials believe the 10-vehicle pile-up was caused by a truck driver who lost control and overturned on the N3 highway.
KZN: Multiple people dead in N3 Pietermaritzburg MVC