Investigations underway into fatal N3 crash in KZN

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department is investigating the cause of a crash in which 16 people died in the Pietermaritzburg area.

They were travelling in a taxi which was involved in a crash with several other vehicles on Saturday.

Officials believe the 10-vehicle pile-up was caused by a truck driver who lost control and overturned on the N3 highway.