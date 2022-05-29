Horror crashes on N3 in Mpumalanga, KZN result in 25 deaths

In KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 people were killed on the N3.

CAPE TOWN - There's been another major road tragedy in the country, this time in Mpumalanga.

Nine people died in a bus crash on Sunday morning.

The bus driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle on the N3 between Heidelberg and Villiers.

It then overturned into a stream before hitting a bridge.

The victims were in a taxi which was involved in a crash with several other vehicles.

Officials believe the 10-vehicle pile-up was caused by a truck driver who lost control and overturned on the N3 highway.