Horror crashes on N3 in Mpumalanga, KZN result in 25 deaths
In KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 people were killed on the N3.
CAPE TOWN - There's been another major road tragedy in the country, this time in Mpumalanga.
Nine people died in a bus crash on Sunday morning.
The bus driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle on the N3 between Heidelberg and Villiers.
It then overturned into a stream before hitting a bridge.
The victims were in a taxi which was involved in a crash with several other vehicles.
Officials believe the 10-vehicle pile-up was caused by a truck driver who lost control and overturned on the N3 highway.
KZN: Multiple people dead in N3 Pietermaritzburg MVC @_ArriveAlive @WitnessKZN @IOL @News24 @TheMercurySA @news365coza @eNCA @IOSNewsSA @TabloidNewsKZN @ECR_Newswatch @PostKZN @TruckAndFreight @maroelamedia @TimesLiveNews @DurbanEyethu @weekly_gazette @Netwerk24 @SundayTribuneSA pic.twitter.com/TS3OfB6cyrNETCARE 911 (@Netcare911_sa) May 28, 2022