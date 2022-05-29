Eskom suspends load shedding – for now

Load shedding was reduced to stage one on Saturday but for now we can enjoy no further interruptions to electricity supply.

CAPE TOWN – Eskom says due to a marginal improvement in generation capacity load shedding can be lifted.

South Africa has had to navigate days of stage two mass outages in the evenings.

Load shedding was reduced to stage one on Saturday but for now we can enjoy no further interruptions to electricity supply.

The utility has warned that the power system is still constrained.