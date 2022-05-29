Coups, terrorism and food security dominate AU summit

Heads of states from across Africa, including President Cyril Ramaphosa have gathered in Malabo in Equatorial Guinea for the 16th extraordinary summit.

JOHANNESBURG - Coups, terrorism and food security featured high on the agenda of an African Union summit.

The summit aimed to assessing the persistent threats, evaluate current response mechanisms and decide on the specific actions and measures for protection of terrorism victims.

Ramaphosa shared his submissions about the South African government's suggestions of ways to fight terrorism and displacement as well as refugees.

This comes at the time where hundreds of families in KwaZulu-Natal and some in the Eastern Cape are homeless and living in town halls after the recent floods left a trail of disaster in the two provinces.