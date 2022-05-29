Better coordination needed between govt and civil society on KZN relief efforts

The parliamentary ad hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery was briefed on Saturday by Premier Sihle Zikalala and the mayor of the KwaDukuza Local Municipality.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians have been told there needs to be better coordination between the KwaZulu-Natal government and civil society organisations involved in flood relief efforts in the province.

MPs were on an oversight visit in the region, which has been ravaged by storms and floods.

Zikalala's told the committee, many NGOs were given money by government to assist communities affected by the disaster, but they were not visible.

He added their reports did not reflect what they claimed to be doing.

The premier wants the South African Human Rights Commission to step in to assess what these organisations have promised to do against what they have delivered.