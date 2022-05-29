AU chair Mahamat laments growth of terrorism in Africa since 2011

That was the year Libya’s leader Muammar Ghaddafi was toppled in the country's civil war.

CAPE TOWN - African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat says terrorism on the continent has increased since 2011.

At an AU summit in Equatorial Guinea, Mahamat has told delegates - among them President Cyril Ramaphosa - the crisis in the North African country opened the way for the arrival of foreign mercenaries in the Sahel Region and an influx of terrorist organisations defeated in the Middle East.

Terrorism has since spread to other parts of the continent, including Mozambique, he added.

He lamented that despite interventions like peacekeeping missions, terrorism had continued to flourish because of the lack of inter African solidarity with the countries fighting the scourge.