ANC is looking to address gaps in policies, says Kubayi-Ngubane

The group was providing clarity on some of the party's policies on, among others, economic transformation and small business enterprises.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC is addressing gaps in its policies with the aim to improve the lives of all South Africans.

That's according to the party's national executive committee member Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

She, alongside other committee members, addressed the media at Luthuli House on Sunday.

“We want to direct our government to start pushing in order for us to do this. We are saying, from an oversight point of view - because we are holding government accountable as the NEC - we are starting to see a turn in terms of the implementation of programmes and plans announced by government.”