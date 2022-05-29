ANC Ekurhuleni conference underway following chaotic scenes

It had been chaotic opening with the party's Gauteng Chairperson David Makhura on Saturday tearing into delegates - likening the gathering to a warzone.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC’s Ekurhuleni conference is finally underway after a delayed start.

“This has made us ashamed of ANC members. The atmosphere and the environment happening around this conference makes it clear that this is not an ANC conference.”

Meant to begin on Saturday, proceedings were delayed by more than eight hours to complete the credentials process in Fourways.

At the same time, some members who gathered outside the venue had been singing songs and marching back forth at the entrance of the hotel.

Some were in support of the outgoing regional secretary and former mayor Mzwandile Masina and some for Nkosindiphile Xhakaza.

There is high police presence outside the Indaba Hotel.

In his emotional address, Makhura highlighted the importance of unity and transparency.

Masina also delivered his political report as the current regional secretary.

On Sunday, the election of the new regional leadership of the ANC in Ekurhuleni is meant to take place despite the slow start.