Solomon Shandu will be laid to rest next weekend

Solomon Shandu and his colleague Simphiwe Cele went missing last Saturday night when their car was swept away by KwaZulu-Natal storms.

JOHANNESBURG - Municipal worker Solomon Shandu, who lost his life in the storms in KwaZulu-Natal last weekend, will be laid to rest next weekend.

Shandu and his colleague Simphiwe Cele, who both worked for the eThekwini Municipality, went missing last Saturday night when their car was swept away as they were trying to cross the Mdloti River in Ndwedwe, north of Durban.

A five-day search for the men ended in tragedy on Thursday when their bodies were recovered a distance away.

Shandu is being remembered as a loving family man. Nonfundo Shandu and her three sisters were the apple of their father’s eye.

“He always liked to say: I'm the father of four daughters. I'm too ugly but I have such beautiful daughters.”

Her sister, Ntombifuthi, said he had big plans for his retirement.

“He wanted to build some big home for us, that was his plan.”

The family has been left shattered and having now lost the sole breadwinner, they don't know how they will go on.

“It's going to be hard, no one else works.”

He will be laid to rest next Saturday at his family homestead in Intaphuka, not far from where he went missing.