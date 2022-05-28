Shoprite and Checkers recall some 170g Cape Point Light Shredded Tuna cans

Shoprite and Checkers have warned consumers who may have consumed cans of the 170 grams Cape Point Light Shredded Tuna in Water to consult their doctors if they are worried.

This comes after the retail group voluntarily recalled the product, saying that it could possibly have defective double seams.

The supermarket chain says although they've not received any complaints, consumers must return the products for a refund.

Consumers are urged to only return products that have the production code EEJCK BPHGS01 with the production date of 23 July 2021 and an expiry date of 23 July 2024.

If you require any assistance with finding the production code or returning a product, please contact 0800 01 07 09 or email either consumerc@shoprite.co.za or consumer@shoprite.co.za.