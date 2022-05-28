PowerBall Results: Friday, 27 May 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 27 May 2022:
PowerBall: 07, 24, 26, 27, 50 PB: 18
PowerBall Plus: 03, 32, 40, 42, 48 PB: 10
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 27/05/22— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 27, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/jltHmH0bgI