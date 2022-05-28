NPA: Gupta associate Kuben Moodley received R74m from Transnet 'for no reason'

Moodley was the first person to be arrested in connection to a dodgy Transnet transaction amounting R93.4 million in September last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday said its investigations in collaboration with the Hawks have revealed that Gupta-family associate Kuben Moodley received R74 million of Transnet money for no apparent reason back in 2015.

Moodley was the first person to be arrested in connection to a dodgy Transnet transaction amounting R93.4 million in September last year.

On Friday, five other suspects including former Transnet group CEO Siyabonga Gama were arrested on the matter.



The NPA's investigating directorate said Kuben Moodley received R74 million from Trillian after the consulting firm was paid R93.4 million by Transnet for services that the state-owned entity had already paid another entity for.

NPA directorate spokesperson said more details pertaining to their findings will be revealed.

Moodley, Gama and their co-accused return to the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 13 July.



Seboka said they plan to add more suspects ahead of the next hearing in two months' time