Family reeling after deaths of three brothers allegedly poisoned by father

They say they are still coming to terms with the death of Lehlogonolo (16), Katleho (13) and Tebogo (6).

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the three brothers who died after consuming energy drinks they were given by their father laced with poison says the law must take its course.

They say they are still coming to terms with the death of Lehlogonolo (16), Katleho (13) and Tebogo (6).

ALSO READ:

- Charges laid against father accused of poisoning his children, killing 3

They were pupils at Ratanda Primary and Kganya Lesedi Secondary schools.

Two of the boys passed away at school and the other on the way to hospital, the fourth child is in a critical condition in hospital.

Family spokesperson Johannes Khoabane says they are still in shock.