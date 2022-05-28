Busa hails recent progress into state capture, upgrade of SA’s rating outlook

Busa says the country has taken positive strides and this will help in restoring confidence.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) says the country has taken a few key steps forward over the past week, including the arrest of critical players allegedly involved in state capture.

Five suspects appeared in a Johannesburg court on Friday in connection with fraud and money-laundering at Transnet.

They're accused of siphoning money from the parastatal to entities controlled by the Gupta family.

It's also noted the announcement by S&P Global that's upgraded South Africa to a positive sovereign rating outlook, although still leaving the grading in sub-investment status.

It says this is evidence that rating agencies will recognise positive interventions by government that begin to address the serious structural issues in the economy.