ANC Ekurhuleni leadership conference proceeds despite disputes

Delegates have gathered at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways where all eyes will be on who should lead the Ekurhuleni region.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Ekurhuleni regional leadership conference will go ahead this weekend despite several unresolved disputes.

This is despite five branches having lodged challenges with the ANC’s provincial dispute resolution committee.

Chaotic scenes played out during registration at the Boksburg Civic Centre on Friday when ANC members - aligned to regional chairperson contender Doctor Xhakaza - said they were not being allowed to register and were being locked from entering.

Xhakaza is going head-to-head with Muziwandile Masina who is seeking a second term as regional chairperson.

This comes after the ANC lost control of the metro during last year’s elections with Masina at the helm.

The Sedibeng regional conference will also take place on Saturday while the other Gauteng ANC regions, including Johannesburg, Tshwane, and West Rand have been placed on hold.