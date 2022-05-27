SA nearing the halfway mark for adult COVID-19 vaccinations - Kekana

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana said that this was despite ample evidence of COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and safety.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana said that South Africa was nearing the halfway mark for adult COVID-19 vaccinations.

However, it's nowhere near the 70% government had hoped for by this stage.

On Thursday, Kekana led a webinar on government research into COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

"The recent research study in partnership with government found that vaccine hesitancy is at 25%. While this is down from 28% in the previous year, it is still high," Kekana said.

"Some of the major reasons emerging from the study, shows us that technical language, medical jargon causes people to ignore the information. But on the other hand, people also don't trust some of government's communication."

Generational differences, knowledge about vaccines based on where the information was sourced and political trust have emerged as the top three reasons for vaccine hesitancy, specifically in South Africa.