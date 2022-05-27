Ramaphosa finally receives representation from Mkhwebane on suspension matter

On 18 March, Ramphosa said he asked Mkhwebane to provide him with reasons why he should not suspend her in terms of Section 194 of the Constitution.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally received representations from Busisiwe Mkhwebane - months after writing to the public protector.

On 18 March, Ramphosa said he asked Mkhwebane to provide him with reasons why he should not suspend her in terms of Section 194 of the Constitution.

But Mkhwebane argued against the legality of the letter and is fighting the possible suspension in court.

In his letter, Ramaphosa asked Mkhwebane to provide him with reasons why he should not suspend her.

He said this followed confirmation from the Speaker of the National Assembly that the section 194 committee had resolved to continue with its consideration of the motion for her removal.

Section 194(3)(a) of the Constitution states that the president may “suspend a public protector, auditor general or a member of a commission established in terms of Chapter 9 of the Constitution from office at any time after the start of the proceedings of a committee of the National Assembly for the removal of that person.

But Mkhwebane is still fighting, continuing her court challenge in the Constitutional Court and the Cape High Court to stop her suspension and the parliamentary inquiry.