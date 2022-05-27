Police Minister Cele determined to make Jabulani in Soweto a safe area

Bheki Cele will be visiting the Jabulani hostel on Friday morning - as part of a crime prevention Ministerial Imbizo.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said he is determined to make Jabulani in Soweto a safe area amid complaints of high crime by residents.

Cele will be visiting the Jabulani hostel on Friday as part of a crime prevention Ministerial Imbizo.

He will be joined by National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Jabulani has seen a rise in the number of murders, robberies and theft.

Cele said through joining hands with the residents - safety can be restored.

"The police industry and the SAPS management are determined to change the crime picture of the area through heightened police operations as well as forging lasting policing partnerships with residents organised community structures and all relevant stakeholders," said Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.