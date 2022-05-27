Opposition parties urge govt to extend fuel levy reduction beyond 31 May

Petrol is expected to increase by almost R3.50 per litre next week if the government does not continue to withdraw the fuel tax relief.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties have urged the government to step in ahead of a record fuel price hike increase set for next month.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on government to extend the temporary fuel levy reduction beyond 31 May.

While Congress of the People's (Cope) Dennis Bloem has warned that another hike would be a slap in the face of overstretched citizens and would add more burden to everyone in the country.

“We are saying the fuel levy must be looked into. They must stop talking but also do something practical to address this issue.”