No decision yet from govt on extension of fuel levy interventions

In March, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced a temporary reduction of the general fuel levy by R1.50 per litre from 6 April to the end of May.

CAPE TOWN - Government is still deciding on whether to extend its fuel levy intervention as South Africans brace for another fuel increase.

Petrol at the pumps is expected to increase by up to R2.36 and per litre from next Wednesday.

Gungubele briefed the media about the matter on Thursday following a Cabinet meeting this week.

The intervention saw the reduction of the levy for petrol from R3.85 per litre to R2.35 per litre.

The levy on diesel reduced from R3.70 per litre to R2.20 per litre, giving motorists slight relief.

Gungubele said any similar intervention had not been decided as yet.

"We were very happy that we are able to protect the motorists recently. We've asked for a definite period. What is the next step? The minister of finance will guide on the trends and what measures can possibly be put in place," Gungubele said.

Gungubele said Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and his finance counterpart Enoch Godongwana would be best placed to address the matter going forward.