Need for virtual speed: Become Cars.co.za's new sim racer and win R10k

The winner will receive an R10,000 monthly sponsorship from the platform for six months to take part in one of South Africa's most popular e-sporting events the ATK Pro Racing GT series.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's leading car selling online platform, Cars.co.za is rolling into the gaming sector.

Cars.co.za is looking for a local sim racer who is also a petrol head.

The winner will receive an R10,000 monthly sponsorship from the platform for six months to take part in one of South Africa's most popular e-sporting events, the ATK Pro Racing GT series.

“The increase in popularity of shows such as Drive to Survive has resulted in an explosion of petrolhead passion. And with our background of always finding new and exciting ways to extend the Cars.co.za brand, we want to be involved in uncovering more of SA’s e-racing superstars that are evolving racing as we know it”, said Ross McIlroy, co-founder of Cars.co.za

The site is looking for a gamer who is also a sim racer and is familiar with racing game software that simulates auto racing.

E-sport is still in its infancy in South Africa but is well-known among local e-racers.

In 2019, e-sports organisation ATK launched the ATK Pro series, which is recognised by SRO Motorsport Group and sees online sim racers go bumper to bumper in conjunction with intercontinental GT races around the world.

“We have young local racers already competing on the world stage, and with Cars.co.za looking to put a further spotlight on the talent out there, the standard of competition is only going to improve further,” says Warren Barkhuizen founder of ATK.

The chosen racer will be taking part in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz ATK Racing GT series which will be taking place from June to November this year.

For full information go to Cars.co.za.