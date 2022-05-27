Lesufi visits schools of pupils who died after having energy drinks from father

The MEC’s visit follows the news that three pupils died on Thursday after consuming energy drinks.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the Ratanda Primary and Khanya Secondary schools in Heidelberg on Friday morning.

The siblings aged from six, 13, 16 complained of stomach pains while at school.

The Education Department said according to preliminary reports, it’s being claimed that the father of the three boys gave five of his children energy drinks in the morning as they were preparing for school.

One of the three boys was rushed to hospital but died on the way.

A fourth sibling is in a critical condition at the hospital.

The department’s Steve Mabona said fortunately the fifth sibling did not consume the energy drink.

"The MEC has conveyed his condolences to the family and also extended his condolences to friends, fellow learners, teachers and everyone in the school community," Mabona said.

A police investigation is under way while MEC Lesufi will meet school staff to find out more.