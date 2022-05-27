Lesufi: 3 pupils who died after drinking energy drink poisoned by father

It's understood that the man gave five of his children energy drinks on Thursday morning as they were preparing for school.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyza Lesufi has confirmed that the three pupils who passed away after consuming a beverage were killed, allegedly by their father.

It's understood that the man gave five of his children energy drinks on Thursday morning as they were preparing for school.

Three of them aged six, 13 and 16 died.



Speaking at Ratanda Primary School in Heidelberg, the MEC said that the father laced the drinks with poison.

He said that the department would support the family and the school.

"We'll do everything in our power to support the school and to support the family," the MEC said.