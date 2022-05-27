KZN floods: Children’s future in limbo after creche swept away in floods

Among those which have been affected both by the April floods and those that occurred last weekend is the Dakota Creche, a donor-funded facility that serves the impoverished community of the Dakota informal settlement in the Isipingo area, south of Durban.

DURBAN - The impact of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal has been felt across the board in people’s homes; in business and industry; and in schools and other childcare facilities.

Among those which have been affected both by the April floods and those that occurred last weekend is the Dakota Creche, a donor-funded facility that serves the impoverished community of the Dakota informal settlement in the Isipingo area, south of Durban.

In and among a sea of shacks and shanties, the bright yellow and purple edifice of the Dakota Creche makes for a welcome change in scenery.

The creche itself is locked up, the damage from the floods, too severe to welcome staff and children back right now. But the madras next door has agreed to house them for the time being.

The April floods saw the two containers that comprise the creche completely overrun by raging waters, said Molly Govender who’s been running it for the last eight years.

“A lot of things were damaged. The school area was the worst hit. Then the kitchen, the stove, the fridge, cupboards and all cots were damaged and even prams."

The creche had only just got back up and running when this past weekend’s floods hit. And again, it was badly damaged sending her and her team back to square one.

Govender doesn’t know what the future holds: “We are scared; at the moment we don’t know whether we going to be moved out or we going to live like this, or I just don’t know.”

But the dedicated Govender isn’t giving up. As the only creche in the area, they have to carry on, she said, come what may.

WATCH: ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’ - Families attempt to rebuild following floods in KZN