Global elders stand with SA in fight for fair vaccine access

JOHANNESBURG - A group of independent global leaders has stood by South Africa in the fight for fair access to COVID-19 vaccines.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the group called The Elders at the Union Buildings on Thursday. They discussed clean energy and the country's healthcare system among other issues.

Former president Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu established the group to promote peace and human rights.

Ramaphosa has clarified the country's stance on vaccine manufacturing.

"Now that we have the capacity we would like vaccines that are used for Africa to be purchased on African soil, made in Africa for Africans that is our very strong stance. But we also want vaccines that are made here to also have other markets globally to be able to be distributed in other locals around the world".

The group's chairperson and former Ireland president, Mary Robinson, spoke about the role of the west in vaccine shortages.

"There has been a shocking lack of equitable access to vaccines and that is the fault of the West, that pre-buying for the West that the president referred to. The Elders have been very supportive of South Africa, India wanting the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights agreement to the World Trade Organization to be modified as it had been for HIV."